Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico offers scholarships for college

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School is often not easy for a child diagnosed with cancer. Long-term absences and effects from the disease as well as treatments can make learning difficult.

On top of that, there are often financial burdens that come along with a cancer diagnosis. The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico provides scholarships to children in the state who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Carmen Martinez, a board member for the CCFNM and cancer survivor and past scholarship recipient, discusses the scholarship and how CCFNM provides assistance. The Erin Trujeque Memorial Scholarship was established in 1989 and is awarded to students who have undergone treatment for childhood cancer and wish to continue their education beyond high school.

Since 2006, $2 million in scholarships have been awarded with $231,000 scholarships awarded for 2019. This year, 28 students have received scholarships.

The scholarship is funded solely through donations made to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico. To make a donation to the Erin Trujeque Memorial Scholarship, visit the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico’s website.