Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico helps ensure families receive necessary resources

Hearing a cancer diagnosis is always incredibly hard. Cancer uproots lives in an instant and can be a confusing and scary time, especially children.

At the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico they work to make this fight a little bit easier. Established in 1972, the organization provides services to over 300 children and their families every year, operating on a budget of nearly $800,000.

The fund exists to help the children of New Mexico and their families receive the necessary resources and access the best possible care for their well-being.

To find out how you can help the fight against cancer, click here.