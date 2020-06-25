Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico fundraisers support local families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico aims to make sure sick children are taken care of. They are currently in the middle of two fundraising drives as they’re unable to hold their traditional gala this year. Board vice president of the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, Dee Dennis discusses how the public can help out.

CCFNM’s first drive is to raise money for survivor scholarships. The organization has 30 young men and women who are pursuing their degrees at various colleges around the country. The 26 returning recipients maintained a group 3.34 GPA while the others recorded a 4.0.

For the first time since 1986, the Erin Trujeque Memorial will not be held in July due to COVID-19. The event has been relatively rescheduled for October 29. CCFNM has kicked off an online fundraising effort and has collected around 30 purses that will be auctioned off starting on July 9 at 5:30 p.m.

You can also make a donation to the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico online.