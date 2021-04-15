Children’s Bilingual Book Festival goes virtual for 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The History and Literary Arts program at the National Hispanic Cultural Center is hosting its annual Children’s Bilingual Book Festival from April 15-18. This festival is the only children’s bilingual book festival in the U.S. that features books in both Spanish and English and Indigenous languages and English. Director of the History and Literary Arts Program Valerie Martinez provides more details.

This year, the four-day festival is virtual that is free and open to the public. The focus on Spanish-English and Native Language-English books and authors makes this festival particularly meaningful and vibrant, reflecting many children’s identities in New Mexico and the Southwest. To see the full schedule and more information, go to nhccbookfest.com.