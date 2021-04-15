Children’s Bilingual Book Festival goes virtual for 2021

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Valerie Martinez, Director of the History and Literary Arts Program

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The History and Literary Arts program at the National Hispanic Cultural Center is hosting its annual Children’s Bilingual Book Festival from April 15-18. This festival is the only children’s bilingual book festival in the U.S. that features books in both Spanish and English and Indigenous languages and English. Director of the History and Literary Arts Program Valerie Martinez provides more details.

This year, the four-day festival is virtual that is free and open to the public. The focus on Spanish-English and Native Language-English books and authors makes this festival particularly meaningful and vibrant, reflecting many children’s identities in New Mexico and the Southwest. To see the full schedule and more information, go to nhccbookfest.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES