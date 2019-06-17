Children meet heroes and solve puzzles during Superhero Autism Activity Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local children with autism experienced what it’s like to be a superhero. Centria Autism hosted a sensory-friendly Superhero Autism Activity Day at the Jewish Community Center Sunday.

Any child could make their own superhero mask, solve puzzles, and play games for as long as they like. Parents say it was a great environment.

“It’s nice to be able to have him sort of go and be himself and I don’t have to reign him in. I don’t have to go ‘hey Gabriel be quiet’ or ‘don’t do that,'” said mother Victoria Tracy.

The entire event was free to local families.