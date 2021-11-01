Children gather at Balloon Fiesta Park for 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trick or treaters gathered at Balloon Fiesta Park on Sunday evening for the third annual Trunk or Treat event. Kids were dressed in their best costumes and people decked out their trunks with decorations as children went from car to car to collect candy.

People KRQE News 13 talked to thought it was a great event to bring the community together. “This was a fun event. If you can’t get out this year, maybe next year. Make it even bigger and better. Especially after the pandemic, it felt like we should really get involved and bring everyone out again,” said Teresa Gonzales who handed out candy.

The event was hosted by the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department.