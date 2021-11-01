Children gather at Balloon Fiesta Park for 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trick or treaters gathered at Balloon Fiesta Park on Sunday evening for the third annual Trunk or Treat event. Kids were dressed in their best costumes and people decked out their trunks with decorations as children went from car to car to collect candy.
The Albuquerque Police Department reports that one person with a gunshot wound had been taken to the hospital by civilians and was later confirmed as deceased. Authorities state that shortly after, another victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and was last known to be in critical condition.
A third person arrived at the hospital with a leg injury claiming to have been struck by a vehicle as he and other vehicles were trying to escape the scene of the incident. APD is now asking anyone with video from a party at the scene of the incident to submit it directly to the department. Police say any video could be helpful in the homicide investigation.
People KRQE News 13 talked to thought it was a great event to bring the community together. “This was a fun event. If you can’t get out this year, maybe next year. Make it even bigger and better. Especially after the pandemic, it felt like we should really get involved and bring everyone out again,” said Teresa Gonzales who handed out candy.
The event was hosted by the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Recreation Department.