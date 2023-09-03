ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology department hosted its annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Month event before Saturday night’s New Mexico United Game in Albuquerque.

Kids who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis gathered with their families to celebrate life outside Isotopes Park. “I did it because of my family cheering me on and everybody just being so positive and helping me with everything. Even through whenever I do not wanna do treatment, someone is always there to help you and talk things through with you,” said 14-year-old Evangelina Pino.

Those who attended the event were also honored on the New Mexico United field as everyday heroes.