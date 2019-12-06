Childhood cancer patients design UNM Hospital’s newest mural

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mural designed by patients in the Children’s Cancer Field Fund was put up at UNM Hospital.

The artwork was done this past year by about 30 children ranging from 3 to 17 years old during their cancer treatments. With the “Out of this World” theme, the mural consists of space ships, space people and even a lunar hospital.

“This is part of their childhood, so it is up to us to make this part of their childhood as exciting, adventurous and creative as we possibly can,” resident artist Angus MacPherson said.

The mural was recently installed on the south wall of the waiting room on the sixth floor.