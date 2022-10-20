ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mission of the Hands Are For Hugging Not Hurting event is to raise awareness regarding abuse and violence against children that we’ve lost. It’s also about honoring the children that we have here on earth.

The organization Blessed and Beautiful is putting the event on and CEO Chantelle Martinez says their work has seen an impact in the community. “We’ve seen a big impact with the involvement and so it’s gotten bigger and bigger every year and we’re able to help more kids every year,” Martinez says.

The event will be on October 22, at the park behind Jack Calendaria Community Center between noon and 6:00 p.m. It will feature a child talent show and each child will receive a prize. There will also be free pizza and drinks and special guest speakers. More information is available on the Blessed and Beautiful Faceboook page.