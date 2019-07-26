Child begins to scratch surface in DJ career

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She’s a 6-year-old who knows her way around a turntable or two and, she’s already making a name for herself in the local music scene as DJ Tink.

“The first time she got on the turntable and heard it ‘zip-zip,’ she started calling it the zuba-zubas,” John Chavez said.

Chavez, also a well-known DJ in Albuquerque, said that’s when his daughter, Jonnae was 3-years-old and before she got the name DJ Tink. “It’s funny because her name, ‘Jonnae’ is beautiful but her mom’s friends and my friends know her as ‘Tink,'” he said.

The gig wasn’t complete until DJ Tink got the key piece to her get-up from her uncle. “He bought a set of headphones right away and once he bought her the headphones, game over,” he said.

“I’m a musical girl,” Jonnae said.

From that point, Jonnae was hooked. ‘Tink’ is short for Tinkerbell, but her dad said don’t let the name fool you. “Sometimes she accidentally scratches and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I’ve been trying to get that pattern for a minute and this kid just came in here and accidentally did it,” Chavez said.

That’s right. This 6-year-old isn’t afraid to showcase her talent. DJ Tink said she’s not trying to boast, but admits people in this town know the name. “A lot of people do, like a lot of my dad’s friends do,” she said.

DJ Tink performs wherever she’s allowed to play with her dad and if it’s not past her bedtime.