Chicago artist’s donation will help restore Albuquerque fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An artist has pledged $11,000 to help redevelop the old fire station at the Albuquerque Rail Yards.

The city has been working in recent years to bring the Rail Yards back to life. The city says the donation from Chicago-based Teaster Gates will go directly to the fire station, which is a free standing building at the north end of the Rail Yards.

Three other donors have also pledged an additional $14,000 for the project. According to his website, Gates has overseen similar projects in Chicago.