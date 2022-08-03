ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has a new presenting sponsor. State fair officials reached a three-year agreement with Chevron. The new partnership makes Chevron the sponsor through the end of the 2024 New Mexico State Fair.

Chevron will now have sole presenting rights for the fair and will have a presence throughout the fairgrounds to highlights its New Mexico activities. Chevron will also be the official sponsor of the Chevron Pavilion Stage at EXPO New Mexico. ” We’ve worked hard over the years making the New Mexico State Fair one of the top fairs in the country. A multi-year partnership with Chevron proves that the New Mexico State Fair is worth the investment,” New Mexico State Fair General Manager Dan Mourning said in a release.

The New Mexico State Fair runs from September 8 – 18. For more information and to purchase tickets visit ExpoNM.com.

New Mexico State Fair Hours & Pricing

10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday – Thursday10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday – Saturday

Midway Hours

Opens 2:00 p.m. Monday – FridayOpens 10:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Kiddie Land Hours

Opens 12:00 p.m. Monday – Friday

Opens 10:00 a.m. Saturday – Sunday

Pricing – Fair Admission