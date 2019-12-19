Chevel Shepherd to sing National Anthem at 2019 New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday, New Mexico Bowl Executive Director Jeff Siembieda announced that Chevel Shepherd will be singing the National Anthem at the 2019 New Mexico Bowl.

A Farmington-native, Chevel rose to fame after being named the season 15 winner of The Voice.

“The New Mexico Bowl celebrates the entire Land of Enchantment, and we are thrilled to have Four Corners-native and country music superstar Chevel Shepherd sing the National Anthem at this year’s game,” said Siembieda.

San Diego State and Central Michigan will face off in the New Mexico Bowl which takes place at Dreamstyle Stadium on Saturday, December 21 at noon. Tickets to the event range from $25 to $40 and are still available to purchase online, or by calling 505-925-5626.

Former UNM Head Football coach Rocky Long will lead the Aztecs as this marks his tenth consecutive year his team has been bowl eligible.