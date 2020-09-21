Chevel Shepherd to headline drive-in show in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A drive-in concert experience is coming to Albuquerque. The Green Chile Country Jamboree kicks off at Balloon Fiesta Park in October with “The Voice” winner, Chevel Shepherd headlining the event.

The concert will also feature performances by The Swon Brothers, Beat Root Revival, Nathaniel Krantz, Plain Jane, and other artists. Tickets are $150 to $200 per car and up to six people are allowed in a vehicle.

The event will be COVID-safe as the festival will be strictly adhering to all state-required health guidelines. The event will be held on October 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

