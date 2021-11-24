Chef Andrew Bustos puts a New Mexican twist on Thanksgiving side dishes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving is just one day away and millions of Americans are preparing their feasts. Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision Catering highlights some tasty Thanksgiving recipes that will have the whole family coming back for more.
Green Chile, Ham, and Pepper Jack Cheese Potato Gratin:
Thinly sliced potatoes baked in a creamy bechamel sauce with New Mexico green chile, smoked ham, and pepper jack cheese
- Create bechamel sauce using sauted onions and seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper and let it simmer
- Add jalapeno pepper jack cheese
- Make sure to stir sauce thoroughly
- Once ingredients are added, place sauce in the oven for 45 minutes
- Slice potatoes thin and place them in layers in dish
- Add sauce on top, adding more potatoes in layers on top as well as green chile, smoked ham, and cheddar jack cheese
- Bake in oven
Stuffed Butternut Squash:
Whole roasted butternut squash with chorizo and cornbread stuffing
- Slice butternut squash in half lengthwise and lightly season with salt, pepper, and olive oil
- Roast on 350 degrees Fahrenheit until tender for about 25 minutes
- Saute chorizo until brown
- Cook your traditional cornbread stuffing and fold chorizo in
- Place stuffing in butternut squash and top with cheese
- Cook in oven for about 7 minutes, pull out and serve
Precision Catering is a full-service business that has been serving Albuquerque and surrounding areas for over 17 years. They specialize in working with any budget and non-profit endeavors. For more information and full recipes, visit Precision Catering’s Facebook.