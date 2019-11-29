Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision Catering spices up Thanksgiving leftovers

While a lot of us have had our fair share of Thanksgiving food, most people still have leftovers from the holiday that we don’t want to go to waste. Chef Andrew Bustos, owner of Precision Catering shows how to make the most of holiday leftovers.

Chef Andrew demonstrates how to make a delicious leftover meal by utilizing a variety of popular Thanksgiving food staples. He starts by toasting a biscuit sliced in half and topping it with turkey.

He encourages people to be creative and adding anything from sweet potatoes, stuffing, and even cranberry sauce. For an added twist, Chef Andrew tops his creation with a poached egg and drizzles red chile on top to complete the dish.

Precision Catering has been providing quality cuisine and service in Albuquerque and the surrounding area for over 17 years.

“We specialize in customizing a menu for every budget and that’s the good thing. In everything that we do, we try to maintain the nutritional value of everything we cook,” said Bustos.