Chef Andrew Bustos kicks up Thanksgiving dinner with turkey roulade

Thanksgiving is a holiday all about giving to others and eating of course. Chef Andrew Bustos, owner of Precision Catering is in the kitchen with a twist on Thanksgiving dinner.

Turkey Roulade

turkey breast

fresh spinach

toasted walnuts

sundried tomatoes

cranberry-infused goat cheese

Chef Andrew takes a turkey breast and filets it and lays it between two pieces of plastic and pounds it flat before lightly seasoning it. In a separate saute pan, he wilts fresh spinach.

In a separate bowl, Andrew combines toasted walnuts, sundried tomatoes, and the cranberry-infused goat cheese. He then mixes the wilted spinach with the walnut and tomato combination while the spinach is still warm.

Place the mixture in the turkey breast, rolling the breast into a roulade. The turkey breast can be kept in the plastic wrap and refrigerated to let the flavors marinate or can be placed directly into the oven.

Chef Andrew completes the dish with a side of red chile.