ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Cueva High School cheer program saw a call on social media from Mora High School cheer asking for supply donations as crews battle the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire. So, the group started a drive and have seen an outpouring of support from La Cueva athletes and the school community.

They plan to drive it all north as soon as conditions are deemed safe. “When you’re faced with adversity and hardship, you really look toward your community to support you, and their community is in distress right now and our community has the resources to be able to support somebody else,” said Daniele Knee, La Cueva head cheer coach.

The group will be at La Cueva again tomorrow, April 29 accepting donations from 10 a.m. to noon. They say there is a particular need for bottled water, blankets, and animal carriers.