ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The counter-culture comedy duo Cheech and Chong known for their movies, music, and pot-fueled adventures made stops at PurLife locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho today. They were promoting their brand “Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company.”

The staff at the Rio Rancho store says the line was twice as long as they saw on 4-20 filled with generations of fans eager to snag photos and autographs. “Thanks for all the comedy over the years. Thank you for all the years. If anything means anything right now it’s laughter, and that’s what they do,” said members of the Max Family.

Cheech and Chong are scheduled to visit PurLife in Las Cruces tomorrow morning.