Check your ticket: $1M Powerball winning ticket sold in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Someone in New Mexico has won $1 million playing the Powerball from the Jan. 16, 2021 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket matched all five White Ball numbers but missed the Powerball number.
The winning numbers for the January 16, 2021 draw were 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, and Powerball number 2. According to a news release, all drawing game prizes must be claimed within 90 days from the date of the drawing or the first business day after the 90th day if the Lottery is not open for business.
According to the same news release, no one won the January 16, 2021 Powerball jackpot, and the estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, is now $730 Million. The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Tuesday, January 19, 2021, is $850 million. This is the first time Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots above $700 million at the same time.