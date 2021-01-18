Check your ticket: $1M Powerball winning ticket sold in New Mexico

A Powerball lottery ticket for the estimated record 425 million USD jackpot prize, Powerball’s biggest winnings ever, is seen in a convenience store in Washington on November 26, 2012. The previous drawing resulted in no winner, setting up for the record setting prize when numbers will be drawn on Wednesday. Tickets are sold in 42 US states, Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. AFP PHOTO / Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Someone in New Mexico has won $1 million playing the Powerball from the Jan. 16, 2021 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket matched all five White Ball numbers but missed the Powerball number.

The winning numbers for the January 16, 2021 draw were 14, 20, 39, 65, 67, and Powerball number 2. According to a news release, all drawing game prizes must be claimed within 90 days from the date of the drawing or the first business day after the 90th day if the Lottery is not open for business.

According to the same news release, no one won the January 16, 2021 Powerball jackpot, and the estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, January 20, 2021, is now $730 Million. The Mega Millions estimated jackpot for Tuesday, January 19, 2021, is $850 million. This is the first time Powerball and Mega Millions have had jackpots above $700 million at the same time.