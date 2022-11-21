ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades.

The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout the Southwest.

Now, the FBI has updated the original list to include some new names. The full list can be found online.

Some names have also been removed from the list. That happens when individuals are found, or a review of their records reveals they are no longer missing.

The longest-missing person on the list is Walcie Downing born in 1924. Downing was last seen in 1956 in Gallup, New Mexico. According to her federal missing person file, she left behind five children, who say she would never abandon them voluntarily. She would now be over 95 years old.

Layla Monnereau, on the other hand, is one of the youngest on the list. Aged 14, Monnereau went missing in November of this year.