ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) Ingenuity is making a large impact – fostering the startup spirit in Albuquerque’s innovation district. It was established in 2014, and since then, has been working to grow economic development within the private and public sectors.

CNM Ingenuity offers a hands-on creative design and engineering lab, FUSE Makerspace, that allows community members to design, prototype, and create manufactured works using over 75 pieces of equipment. Members of the makerspace are given access to tools, high-quality classes, and mentoring. In the space, there are tools for woodworking, metal fabrication, jewelry making, screen printing, and more.

This year, CNM Ingenuity is hosting a summer market to introduce community members to the learning environment. The Summer Maker Market will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Over 35 vendors will be at the market for visitors to shop from and support. Visitors will also have a chance to make a custom button pin, screen-print a tote bag, and tour the facility. The event is completely free and will take place behind the UNM Lobo Rainforest building in downtown Albuquerque.

To learn more, visit FUSE Makerspace’s Facebook here.