ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cheba Hut has opened its third location in Albuquerque. Since 1988, Cheba Hut has been getting “toasted” and they have become the first marijuana-themed sandwich shop in The Land of Enchantment.

With the grand opening happening Monday, Cheba Hut Owner Issac Montoya talked about their sandwich shop concept and the new location. Even with the marijuana theme, they strive to be the best when serving their customers and making their food but as a reminder none of their items include marijuana. With handmade sandwiches, desserts, and more there is something for anyone to enjoy.

For more information, visit their website. They are also looking to expand in the future.