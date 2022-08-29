ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local Albuquerque Sandwich ‘Joint’ celebrating Back to School with Free sandwiches and parties for students and faculty this Friday. Back to school is here and Albuquerque’s local marijuana-inspired sandwich ‘joint’ Cheba Hut is celebrating local teachers and students.

They will have local music, vendors, giveaways, and more. Join them on September 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. students and teachers who attend just need to bring a student ID and they will get a four-inch sub for free. For more information visit their website.