ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Visitors looking to be immersed in art, history, or experience Albuquerque’s premier cultural institution have one place to see it all. The Albuquerque Museum allows visitors to experience world-class exhibitions, educational classes, live performances, and more.

They are getting ready to host the ‘Chatter Concert Series‘. Chatter Ensemble Music New Mexico is a local group that works to perform new and traditional classical music.

Chatter partnered with Albuquerque Museum to host their 13th summer concert series. Each concert event will happen on four Thursdays in August starting at 6 p.m. It is free to attend and seating is first come first serve. To learn more about the event, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/albuquerque-museum/events/chatter.

Performance Dates: