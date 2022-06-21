ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host an exhibit called “Private Charles J. Miller, WWII Paintings from the South Pacific.” This special exhibit is organized by the Wright Museum of World War II.

Charles J. Miller was a self-taught draftsman and painter. He was a WWII soldier who created paintings of the South Pacific that depicted the everyday experiences of servicemen who fought in that WWII.

The exhibit will open on July 1. The price for adult tickets is $15, seniors $13 for kids $11 children under five are free.

For more information visit their website.