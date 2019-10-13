Charity softball tournament seeks to ‘strike out’ breast cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Softball players took to the field in an effort to strike out breast cancer.

Saturday morning, Los Altos Park hosted the first Protect Second base charity tournament. A total of 16 teams competed, sorting pink jerseys and bats. The bases, even the porta potties, were pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Proceeds from the tournament will go toward research. The goal, to show how an active lifestyle can help prevent disease, like breast cancer. “We’re so pleased with the turnout. All these players are coming out here to combine their love of softball with our determination to fight breast cancer and fight this terrible disease,” said Parks and Recreation Director David Simon. He said he got the idea for the tournament after participating in the Real Men Wear Pink campaign last year.