Charity breakfast for fallen sheriff’s deputy raises money for officer training

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are supporting a pubic safety cause in a sweet way.

A pancake and sausage breakfast Sunday morning at the Lodge Number-1 off I-40 and Carlisle honors a mission in memory of former Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy James McGrane Jr. McGrane was killed back in 2006 while making a traffic stop in Tijeras.

The money raised today goes to a nonprofit in McGrane’s name that gives our state’s law enforcement extra training to stay safe on the job. “The training goes into the officers that are killed in the line of duty. It’s all on video. They show what the officers should have done and what he did to get himself hurt,” said James’ father, Jim McGrane.

Nearly 6,000 officers from our state have benefitted from this training program in the last 12 years.