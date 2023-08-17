ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13 has learned that the suspect in a fatal crash involving a water heater will not face charges at this time. In March, 66-year-old Marlene Platero encountered a water heater lying in the street while driving on I-25 northbound at Montano. She swerved to avoid it, crashed into a Jeep, and died on the scene.

New Mexico State Police determined the water heater fell off a white truck and identified the suspect. They turned it over to the district attorney’s office. Thursday, the DA’s office said no charges will be filed at this time and said it will likely be a civil matter.