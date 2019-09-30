Charges refiled for suspect in fatal hit and run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Charges have been refiled against a man accused of a fatal hit and run at Pennsylvania and Comanche last year.

Casey Zuni was in court Monday where he pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of 29-year-old Alyssa Barboa. Zuni is accused of running a red light and hitting another car.

Barboa was killed, two others were injured. Zuni’s initial charges were dropped in April after the district attorney’s office said it couldn’t locate key witnesses.

On Monday, Judge Stan Whitaker ruled since Zuni had stayed sober he would not keep him in custody but gave him a warning.

“Whether it’s a new alarm clock or whaterver it is to get you in compliance, that needs to happen now, and if you cannot do that, we’re back here. You’re gonna make me make a very difficult decision for you,” said Second Judicial District Judge Stan Whitaker.

Zuni has had a problem in the past with passing alcohol tests.