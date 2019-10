ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been re-filed against a man accused of donating a computer filled with child porn.

Keith Mager, 61, made the donation to Adelante’s headquarters off Osuna in 2017. According to police, IT later discovered about 50 pictures of naked little girls.

Charges were eventually dismissed following a missed deadline. Wednesday, prosecutors re-filed. He now faces 20 counts of manufacturing and possessing child porn.