Charges filed against property owner over shed homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is now facing charges because of the sheds in her backyard. Last week, KRQE News 13 told you about the property near 98th and Tower with four sheds in the back yard and extension cords leading to a trailer.

A neighbor said she was concerned it could be a safety hazard and the city’s planning and zoning director says it was not up to code. It’s believed the sheds were being used as housing. KRQE News 13 obtained a criminal complaint charging owner, Sophia Lopez, for setting up dwelling without proper permits.