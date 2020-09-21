Charges dropped against man accused of damaging property with hammer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man accused of damaging property and threatening Albuquerque Police officers with a hammer is no longer facing any charges for the May 2020 incident. Seemingly unphased by a taser and the multiple beanbag shots already fired at him, 38-year-old Richard Castellano finally listens to Albuquerque Police officers and gets down on the ground.

In May, APD officers were responding to a call reporting a man, later identified Castellano, who had hit a person’s car with a hammer and, allegedly, he did not stop there.

Officer: “Do you know if he’s uh smashed any windows or anything like that?”

Officer: “He hit my unit.”

Officer: “He hit it?”

Officer: “Yeah.”

Staying in their units, officers followed Castellano down Lomas near Wyoming, watching as he allegedly hit poles with the hammer; it all came to an end about a block away.

Castellano eventually listens and drops the hammer. However, he did not obey when told to put his hands up or get on the ground. Multiple officers fired their taser or beanbag gun. At a court hearing, a judge ruled prosecutors failed to establish probable cause for Castellano’s arrest and ordered the case was dismissed.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office did not get back to KRQE News 13 when asked if they planned to refile charges.

here is a warrant out for Castellano’s arrest for failing to show up to court in a different aggravated assault case.

Latest Crime News