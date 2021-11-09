Charges dropped against man accused of kidnapping, raping a woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man arrested and accused of kidnapping and raping a woman has had all the charges dropped. The reason, the facts didn’t match the accusations. Police say the woman told them she was kidnapped off of Central on October 6 after getting in a fight with her boyfriend. She then told police she was taken to a barbershop and was sexually assaulted.

Daniel Lopez was charged and arrested for the crime. The woman told police she did not know Lopez at all but during questioning of Lopez, he had evidence on his phone that they did know each other and had texted. Lopez’s attorney says it’s clear the woman made up the allegations and her client did nothing wrong.

On October 8, police and the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the complaint questioning the credibility of the allegations and needing more investigation.