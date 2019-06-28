Charges dropped against convicted felon caught with guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges have been dropped against a convicted felon who deputies say was caught with a car full of guns.

William Westfall was arrested back in May after BCSO says he crashed a motorcycle and fled. He was later found in an SUV full of guns.

The District Attorney says deputies didn’t prove in their criminal complaint that any of the guns were Westfall’s, forcing them to drop the case. “No matter what we know about the person, and how dangerous we think he might be, unless there’s a legitimate felony charge we can’t move forward,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Thomas Outler said.

Westfall was facing charges of being a felon in possession and leaving the scene of a crash. The charges can still be re-filed pending further investigation.