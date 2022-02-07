ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With only one week away from Valentine’s Day plans should be made soon. We have some ideas for you on how to spoil your Valentine or yourself on the big day. Let’s take a unique DIY approach from Micah Rivera at Hammer and Stain ABQ.

Hammer and Stain ABQ is a ‘wood studio’ where you can do any DIY project, they also hold workshops and parties. On Friday, Feb. 11 you can stop by to make your own Charcuterie board, you will be able to make your own custom boards, in any shape or size that can be fully customized. On Saturday, Feb 12 they are also hosting a dinner and DIY event with Italian food catered to make a sign with your loved one or a friend.

For more information on the event visit, https://www.hammerandstainabq.com/