Changes coming to Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Salvation Army is out to rescue Christmas, as the organization looks to offset some of the impacts from the coronavirus. The health risks of close contact, fewer retailers open and a national coin shortage are all expected to play a role. To help, the Salvation Army of Albuquerque says this year there will be some changes.

“At each of our kettle locations, we’re gonna have a QR code that will enable people to use Apple Pay or Google Pay. So they don’t have to have the cash in their pocket,” said Capitan Dwain Breazeale.