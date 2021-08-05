Change of venue request denied ahead of Elexus Groves trial

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge denied the change of venue request for Elexus Groves, who is charged with killing a mother and daughter while fleeing from police in 2017. Officials say Groves was behind the wheel of a stolen van when she slammed into another car with Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boling inside.

Story continues below:

Fourteen-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother died. Thursday morning Judge Brett Loveless denied the change in venue request. Groves’ trial is scheduled to begin next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES