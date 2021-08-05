Change of venue request denied ahead of Elexus Groves trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge denied the change of venue request for Elexus Groves, who is charged with killing a mother and daughter while fleeing from police in 2017. Officials say Groves was behind the wheel of a stolen van when she slammed into another car with Shaylee Boling and her mother Shaunna Arredondo-Boling inside.
Fourteen-year-old Shaylee Boling and her mother died. Thursday morning Judge Brett Loveless denied the change in venue request. Groves’ trial is scheduled to begin next week.