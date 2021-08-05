Change of venue request denied ahead of Elexus Groves trial

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We're seeing some drier air continue to filter in across New Mexico Thursday afternoon. With the drier air, there's also some light wildfire haze from the blazes west. This won't be a huge concern. Most of us will begin taking a break from the daily afternoon storms the next several days as a ridge of high pressure moves over our state. Look for significantly hotter temperatures through the weekend as we climb above average. Highs will reach into the middle and upper 90s for Albuquerque and reach 100+ degrees for southern New Mexico.

By next week, some deep moisture looks to return. This will mean more scattered afternoon storms especially mid next week as the second half of the monsoon season begins. But in the meantime, summer arrives with a vengeance! Our UV index will also be very high through next week so be sure to reapply sunscreen.