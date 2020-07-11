‘Chalk the Block’ event spreads cheer along Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill is covered in color this weekend. Saturday, people drew inspirational messages and other artwork on the sidewalk.
The group Nob Hill Main Street hosted the free Chalk the Block event which is open to the public and designed to get people out of the house to express themselves in a safe way. Participants can find chalk left along Central between Girard and Washington.
