RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- A special tribute was held Monday for fallen Rio Rancho Police officer Gregg Nigel Benner.

Officer Benner was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Memorial Day in 2015. Monday, a group called Saving a Hero’s Place, presented the Rio Rancho Polcie Department a wooden chair in Officer Benner’s honor.

The chair will be placed in the department’s briefing room where Officer Benner will always have a seat.