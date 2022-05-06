ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque hosted a naturalization ceremony for 37 new U.S. citizens Friday morning. The new citizens came from all over the world and celebrated the moment at the South Broadway Cultural Center.

Friday was also special for another reason, it was also a celebration of Asian Pacific Heritage Month featuring dancers and performers. 13 different countries were represented in Friday’s ceremony.