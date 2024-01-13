ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lead executive for a private security company is behind bars after he’s accused of threatening someone with a gun. The CEO of IPS was arrested outside an Albuquerque restaurant.

Aaron Jones, 58, was arrested in a Popeyes parking lot near San Mateo and Montgomery yesterday. Albuquerque Police Department (APD) got a call claiming the International Protective Service CEO Aaron Jones pointed a gun at a customer in the restaurant parking lot in northeast Albuquerque. According to court documents, the victim said he made a comment about traffic while getting into his car. When he was backing out, the victim said Jones walked up to the window and threatened him with a gun.

IPS is a private security firm headquartered in Albuquerque and offers services in Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, Oregon, and Florida. In the past, jones often spoke out against increasing crime in the metro.

“There is nothing more rewarding than when you can see a family going in and being able to shop without the fear of being gunned down while they’re walking down the aisles trying to put food on their table,” said Aaron Jones, CEO of IPS Inc.

The victim also told police that Jones said he was a former cop and that police would not believe the victim. At the time of the incident, Jones was with his daughter and a business associate. Jones told police the victim had cursed at his daughter in the parking lot, so he confronted him but said he did not have a gun.

Police later found a gun in Jones’ daughter’s car that matched the victim’s description. Jones was arrested and booked into MDC. He’s facing charges including aggravated assault. His daughter and associate were allowed to leave the scene. However, the surveillance video inside the restaurant later showed them hiding Jones’ gun in a purse and taking it to his daughter’s car.

According to police, Jones’ daughter and associate could be facing possible charges, saying they assisted in hiding his gun. KRQE reached out to IPS for comment but was told no one was available.