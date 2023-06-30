APD said one person has died and another taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Century Rio movie theater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After being closed all week, the Century Rio Theater is planning to reopen on Monday. The theater has been closed since Sunday night since 19-year-old Enrique Padilla allegedly shot Michael Tenorio after arguing about seat selections.

According to Cinemark’s website, show times are set to restart Monday morning. Theater 15, where the shooting took place, will also have showings throughout the day.