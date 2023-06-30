ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After being closed all week, the Century Rio Theater is planning to reopen on Monday. The theater has been closed since Sunday night since 19-year-old Enrique Padilla allegedly shot Michael Tenorio after arguing about seat selections.

Story continues below:

According to Cinemark’s website, show times are set to restart Monday morning. Theater 15, where the shooting took place, will also have showings throughout the day.