ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around Albuquerque as the city lit up Central with the annual Twinkle Light Parade.

There were hundreds of floats designed by local businesses, organizations, school groups, and more.

People who attended shared how much they enjoyed the parade.

Our very own crew, Gabe Chavez, Annalisa Pardo, Natalie Wadas, and Karla Sosa were judges for the parade.