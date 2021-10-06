Central Ave. closed near Old Town; APD investigates fatal shooting

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning at Central Avenue and Rio Grande Blvd. N.W., in front of the Central Grill. Police say a male victim has died.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning at Central Avenue and Rio Grande Blvd. N.W., in front of the Central Grill. Police say a male victim has died.

Information is limited at this time, but homicide detectives are investigating the scene. Police have also blocked traffic along Central Ave. where it converges with Lomas Blvd. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. City buses are also being diverted as a result of the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information is released.