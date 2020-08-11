Center for Refugee Support seeks volunteers to help tutor youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Center for Refugee Support is seeking volunteers for it’s Learning Partners program, which is apart of the International Club youth program.

The Learning Partners program was launched in response to the COVID-19 school closures that happened this past spring. With refugee youth struggling to learn material provided to them through virtual classrooms, Catholic Charities launched a partnership that helped all students engage with one another while providing tutoring support from Albuquerque Academy volunteers. The Center for Refugee Support is looking for volunteers to help tutor about an hour a week via Zoom.

Students in the program speak a variety of languages including Arabic, Dari, Pashto, Kirundi and Swahili. Being able to provide one-on-one support to help everyone navigate virtual learning with English language development support was critical to the education of these international students.

For volunteer information, visit https://www.ccasfnm.org/volunteerteam.html

Current International Programs are held virtually at the present time and include:

International Club After-school for middle school students

Learning Partners Peer Tutoring

Computer Wizards

Girl Power!

Special Programs:

Future Pathways Academy College & Career Readiness

Spring and Summer Camps

Programs in development include: