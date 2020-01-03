Census report shows vital role of grandparents in Albuquerque households

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque census is showing the vital role grandparents play in the home.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that of the 222,748 households in the city, more than 26% of those have someone 65 or older living there. Out of the 10,782 living with their grandchildren, 44.2% are responsible for their grandchildren’s basic needs.

These numbers come from profiles from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are estimates from 2014 through 2018. Throughout the same years, the survey also reports an average of 15.1% of households received food stamps or SNAP benefits.

Of those households, approximately 46.3% had children under the age of 18 and 25.5% had one or more adults 60 or older. Seventy-six percent of Albuquerque households had some form of income with 28.9% of them receiving Social Security and 19.3% receiving retirement income besides Social Security.