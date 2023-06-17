ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, a crash shut down traffic lanes in northwest Albuquerque. It involved multiple vehicles.
The northbound lanes near Coors Boulevard and Montaño Road NW are closed after a multi-vehicle crash. A cement truck was involved and spilled onto the road, Albuquerque Police said.
Crews are working to clean up the area, and no serious injuries were reported.