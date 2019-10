ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A cement truck driver has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars for hitting and killing a bicyclist.

Joseph Baca pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter earlier this year for the incident on Kirtland Air Force Base in 2013. Baca admitted he ran a stop sign while on his cell phone before hitting the man.

Since it happened on base, Baca is headed to federal prison.