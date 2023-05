ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday marked the second day of the Rio Grande Valley Celtic Festival. The event was held at Balloon Fiesta Park and showed off cuisine and culture.

Men and women also had the chance to compete in traditional highland games and other athletic events. The festival had live music performances from various artists.

New to this year’s events was the 2023 USA Cycling Collegiate Road National Championships which saw bikers circling the event fields.